All ages can create a homemade journal or decorate a mini notebook from Jan. 2-13 during regular business hours at Marathon County Public Library’s Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free. No registration required. For more information call 715-693-2144.

Adults can learn how to plan long-term care on Jan. 8 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Stratford branch, 213201 Scholar St., or on Jan. 10 from 4-5 p.m. at the Edgar branch, 224 S. Third St., Edgar. Free. No registration required. Call the Stratford Branch at 715-687-4420 or the Edgar Branch at 715-352-3155 for more information.





