WAUSAU – The Wausau After Hours Rotary Club will hold a special reception in January in honor of receiving its charter from Rotary International.

The event, to be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Venado, 209 Grant St., Wausau, will be open to the public. Retired U.S. diplomat Jon Ward will be the keynote speaker.

Now a member of the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, Ward was a member of the Rotary Club of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, and the Rotary Club of Calcutta, India. He also served in Brazil, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Iraq and as director for South and Central Asia at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and as a Middle East foreign policy advisor in the Directorate of Strategic Plans and Policy at the Joint Staff. He later worked as the executive director of the Miami-Dade County International Trade Consortium, and director of International Trade and Investment for the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. Ward holds J.D., MBA, and BS degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

The Wausau After Hours Rotary, approved by Rotary International in October, is the first new club in 12 years in Rotary District 6220, which includes all northcentral and northeastern Wisconsin, and most of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Focused on inclusion within local communities and giving back worldwide, the new club has already raised $2,000 to support a water project in rural Guatemala and has been engaged in a variety of local service activities.

The new club meets at 5:30 pm on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. The club will be meet on the first Wednesday in January at the Wausau Chamber of Commerce. The gathering on the third Wednesday, typically a social or service activity, takes place at various establishments in the Wausau area.

To RSVP for the Jan. 17 event or to learn more about the work of the Wausau After Hours Rotary Club, contact Krista Karow at krista.karow@benestarfinancial.com or 715-892-3811 by Jan. 15. Cost for the event will be $15 per person, but is free for prospective members. Space is limited.

