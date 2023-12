Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Dylan and Ashley Kamenick announce the birth of their son Owen John, born at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19, 2023. Owen weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Dakota and Ashley Michlig announce the birth of their son Maverick James, born at 11:26 a.m. Dec. 20, 2023. Maverick weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

Kevin and Emily Kramer announce the birth of their son Riley Richard, born at 3 a.m. Dec. 23, 2023. Riley weighed 6 pounds.

