Police say the man killed Tuesday in a head-on crash on Hwy. 10 near Auburndale is 25-year-old Michael Baugh.

Baugh was headed east on Hwy. 10 in Wood County when he tried to pass a semi and hit a small SUV-head on. A 70-year-old woman who was behind the wheel of the SUV remains in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 10 near Day Road. A portion of Hwy. 10 was closed for hours while crews cleared the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash and will conduct a reconstruction.

