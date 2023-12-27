Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A slight chance of rain and snow between 1am and 2am, then a chance of rain. Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. North wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

