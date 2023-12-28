By Joe Schulz | Wisconsin Public Radio

The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents voted unanimously Wednesday to fire longtime UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow for what the university system president called “abhorrent” actions.

In a statement, UW System President Jay Rothman said system officials learned of “specific conduct” by Gow “in recent days” that caused harm to the university’s reputation. That conduct was appearing in online porn videos with his wife, Carmen Wilson, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The couple go by the moniker of “Sexy Happy Couple” on adult websites. On a social media account dubbed, “Sexy Healthy Cooking,” the duo direct users to their LoyalFans and OnlyFans accounts for “fully explicit scenes.”

While Rothman’s statement didn’t directly refer to the pornographic content, he called Gow’s actions “abhorrent.” Gow was terminated as chancellor as of Wednesday night, but will be placed on paid administrative leave “as he transitions into his faculty role” at UW-La Crosse, Rothman said.

Rothman says he filed a complaint with the university Wednesday to review Gow’s status as a tenured faculty member, and an outside law firm will investigate the matter.

The Board of Regents vote to oust Gow as chancellor also came after he announced plans to retire in August. He was hired as UW-La Crosse’s 10th chancellor in 2007.

In 2018, Gow became embroiled in controversy after inviting adult film star Nina Hartley to speak about free speech on campus. That led to a reprimand from former UW System President Ray Cross, who told Gow he was “deeply disappointed” in his decision to “actively recruit, advocate for, and pay for a porn star to come to the UW-La Crosse campus to lecture students about sex and the adult entertainment industry.”

In a statement Wednesday night, UW System Board of Regents President Karen Walsh said Gow’s recent actions have shown “reckless disregard for the role he was entrusted with at UW-La Crosse.”

“The outrage over his behavior is evidenced by the unanimous vote by the UW Board of Regents to terminate him as chancellor,” Walsh said. “We are alarmed, and disgusted, by his actions, which were wholly and undeniably inconsistent with his role as chancellor.”

UW-La Crosse Provost & Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Betsy Morgan has been appointed the interim chancellor following Gow’s termination.

In an email to faculty Wednesday night, Morgan said she’s honored to serve students, faculty and staff at UW-La Crosse as the university searches for a permanent chancellor.

“I want to also acknowledge how challenging it is for the campus to face a change like this on such short notice,” she wrote. “Please be assured that my sole goal will be to provide stable leadership in the months ahead.”

This story was produced by Wisconsin Public Radio and is being republished by permission. See the original story here.

