WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Immanuel Lutheran School volleyball players and their fans recently raised $780 for Aspirus Riverview Foundation’s cancer patient fund.

The fundraiser included a T-shirt sale, bake sale and penny war. On Pink Game Night, played by fifth-, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders, pink carnations were presented to cancer patients and survivors, and the team honored one of the school’s teachers, who is a breast cancer survivor.

Aspirus Riverview Foundation’s cancer patient fund helps patients of Aspirus Cancer Care-Wisconsin Rapids with costs related to their treatment for which there are no other resources available. Typical examples include nutrition supplements, transportation to appointments, Home Delivered Meals, grocery cards, and utility and rent assistance.

