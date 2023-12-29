Adults can visit Marathon County Public Library’s Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer, to play cribbage on Jan. 9 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Cards and cribbage boards will be available and all skill levels are welcome. For more information, call 715-659-3996.

Join the library for a social hour for adults on Jan. 10 from 1-2 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. This is a great way to expand your social circle and meet others in the community. Free. For more information, call 715-261-7230.











Like this: Like Loading...