Wausau Pilot & Review

STRATFORD – Jesse Napgezek had 21 points, and Charlie Cayley had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Wausau East boys basketball team to a 74-61 win over Lakeland in a first-round game at the Stratford Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

The Lumberjacks (8-2) shot 50 percent from the floor (29-for-58) in the win as they move into the championship game against host Stratford (7-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. Stratford defeated Owen-Withee 55-46 in the other first-round matchup.

Jack Barthels chipped in 13 points, which included three of East’s four 3-pointers.

Lakeland (5-3) statistics were not provided.

Lumberjacks 74, Thunderbirds 61

Wausau East 33 41 – 74

Lakeland 22 39 – 61

WAUSAU EAST (74): Caden Werth 2-3 0-0 4, Jaydan Garrett 2-10 1-2 5, Jesse Napgezek 10-16 0-2 21, Isaac Rozwadowski 3-7 3-3 9, Jack Barthels 4-5 2-2 13, Brady Prihoda 1-5 2-2 4, Teddy Schlindwein 0-1 0-0 0, Jed VanderSanden 1-1 0-0 2, Charlie Cayley 6-10 4-7 16. FG: 29-58. FT: 12-18. 3-pointers: 4-13 (Barthels 3-4, Napgezek 1-2, Werth 0-1, Garrett 0-1, Prihoda 0-1, Schlindwein 0-1, Rozwadowski 0-3). Rebounds: 28 (Cayley 12). Record: 8-2.

LAKELAND (61): Statistics not provided. Record: 5-3.

Like this: Like Loading...