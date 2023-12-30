The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 87, Potosi 24

Almond-Bancroft 40, Edgar 25

Aquinas 71, Xavier 65

Beaver Dam 62, St Joseph’s, Mo. 37

Bonduel 60, Wisconsin Rapids 35

Cashton 49, Independence 45

Chippewa Falls 53, Holmen 49

De Soto 56, Viroqua 26

DeForest 55, Sun Prairie West 53

Eau Claire North 63, D.C. Everest 17

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 52, Oneida Nation 44

Elkhorn Area 78, Racine St. Catherine’s 47

Fond du Lac 45, Stevens Point 42

Germantown 74, De Pere 68

Gresham Community 72, St Thomas Aquinas 18

Howards Grove 54, Appleton West 47

Hudson 63, Wausau West 43

Kenosha Tremper 52, Kenosha St Joseph 42

Kettle Moraine 60, Edgerton 37

Lena 52, Auburndale 41

Mainland, Fla. 61, Laconia 49

Manawa 81, Milwaukee Golda Meir 32

McDonell Central 75, Athens 34

McFarland 85, Hartford 78

Menomonie 63, Stanley-Boyd 20

Merrill 55, North Fond du Lac 50

Mineral Point 47, Barneveld 33

Mondovi 47, Luther 41

Mosinee 73, Green Bay Preble 48

Notre Dame 72, CPA, Tenn. 32

Oak Creek 65, Brookfield Central 33

Oconto Falls 46, Oconto 44

Oregon 66, Columbus 39

Oshkosh West 40, Marshfield 23

Pewaukee 71, Kimberly 53

Pius XI Catholic 53, West De Pere 30

Platteville 71, Evansville 52

Prescott 66, Racine Case 65, OT

Reedsburg Area 73, La Crosse Logan 53

Reedsville 43, Two Rivers 32

Regis 88, Luck 25

Rice Lake 50, Baldwin-Woodville 32

Sauk Prairie 56, La Crosse Central 25

Somerset 50, Durand-Arkansaw 35

St. Croix Falls 60, Osceola 26

St. Mary 61, Oshkosh North 40

Tomah 66, Black River Falls 35

Tomahawk 35, Marathon 30

Turner 49, Fort Atkinson 34

Valders 72, Plymouth 47

Valley Christian 70, St Joan Antida 21

Waterloo 59, Hustisford 34

Watertown 48, Lakeland 33

Wauwatosa East 63, Madison Memorial 49

Webster 56, Boyceville 45

West Allis Central 80, Milwaukee Hamilton 44

Wisconsin Lutheran 69, Menomonee Falls 65

Hill-Murray Tournament=

St. Paul Como Park, Minn. 51, New Richmond 49

Winona State Univ. Tournament=

Prairie du Chien 65, Chatfield, Minn. 48

___

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 73, Assumption 50

Altoona 76, Arcadia 53

Amery 72, Bayfield 42

Arrowhead 79, Edgewood 41

Auburndale 80, Neillsville 78, OT

Audubon 93, Messmer 69

Badger 79, Williams Bay 34

Bangor 48, Reedsburg Area 39

Big Foot 54, Delavan-Darien 49

Black River Falls 64, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62

Bowler 55, Gresham Community 47

Brookfield Academy 95, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 78

Brookfield East 78, Sun Prairie 70

Cambria-Friesland 58, Black Hawk 44

Cashton 78, Independence 28

Clinton 78, Whitewater 68

Cumberland 71, Regis 59

De Pere 73, Homestead 58

Eau Claire North 87, La Crosse Logan 83

Eben Junction Superior Central, Mich. 44, Faith Christian (Wausau) 34

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 47, Algoma 39

Fond du Lac 68, Middleton 56

Fort Atkinson 66, Wisconsin Rapids 58

Franklin 74, Mount Horeb 48

Gillett 68, Hillsboro 52

Green Bay Preble 68, Milw. Washington 60

Horicon 64, Manawa 60

Howards Grove 66, Randolph 61

Ironwood, Mich. 44, Hurley 32

Kohler 97, Fuller 62

Ladysmith 75, Luck 52

Lakeland 65, Owen-Withee 53

Living Word Lutheran 82, North Fond du Lac 50

Lourdes Academy 71, St Mary’s Springs 66

Luther 97, Mondovi 32

Madison Memorial 81, Hortonville 72

Marion 55, Tomahawk 39

Marshfield 58, Ashwaubenon 45

McDonell Central 55, Athens 50

Menominee, Mich. 74, Green Bay West 46

Menomonie 68, Waukesha West 58

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 73, Fall River 66

Milwaukee South 81, Cudahy 37

Milwaukee Vincent 90, Richfield, Minn. 80

Mosinee 87, Southern Door 82

North Crawford 73, Viroqua 64

Northland Pines 76, Adams-Friendship 63

Oconomowoc 57, Slinger 56

Oconto 75, Oconto Falls 74

Oneida Nation 75, Aquinas 44

Oregon 65, Sauk Prairie 62

Osceola 56, St. Croix Falls 43

Ozaukee 70, Hustisford 42

Pardeeville 76, Spring Valley 64

Pewaukee 66, Marquette 64

Pius XI Catholic 65, Xavier 48

Platteville 88, Evansville 52

Prairie 55, Catholic Memorial 51, OT

Racine Lutheran 61, Milwaukee Reagan 46

River Falls 69, Tomah 35

Scales Mound, Ill. 77, Benton 37

Southwestern 73, Shullsburg 70

St Thomas More 86, Nicolet 79

St. Mary 64, Roncalli 60

Stevens Point 73, Oshkosh West 60

Totino-Grace, Minn. 69, Wauwatosa West 55

Watertown 78, Holmen 66

Waukesha North 71, University School of Milwaukee 55

Wausau East 61, Stratford 56

West De Pere 53, Muskego 46

Westosha Central 68, Racine Case 61

Weyauwega-Fremont 85, Augusta 60

Wisconsin Lutheran 79, Neenah 50

Hastings Tournament=

Consolation=

Irondale, Minn. 64, Prescott 46

Rochester Lourdes Tournament=

New Richmond 69, Rochester Lourdes, Minn. 39

Rushford-Peterson Tournament=

Wabasha-Kellogg, Minn. 51, Baldwin-Woodville 40

Winona State Univ. Tournament=

Byron, Minn. 79, Beaver Dam 68

Dover-Eyota, Minn. 89, Prairie du Chien 79

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/