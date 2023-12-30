The Wausau American Legion Post 10 has provided over 5,400 “Safe at Home” meals for veterans in the past four years. On Wednesday, December 20, 2023 twenty-five volunteers helped deliver holiday meals to over 115 Veterans and their families. Many volunteers including those from the Samuels Group, In The Lite Electric and Greenheck and helped package the meals with a pie and Christmas cards for delivery.

The delicious meals were prepared by Bunkers Restaurant in Wausau and the pies were donated by In The Lite Electric.

The post is always looking to help more veterans with meal deliveries. Call the post reservation line at 715-298-1606 to be added to the meal delivery list for their next delivery on January 17. Call at least one week prior to delivery and leave a name and phone number. Families and caregivers are also encouraged to call for their veteran. The meals are free for Wausau area veterans and widows.

Post 10 thanks all of our volunteers, members and non-members, who make it possible to provide this veteran service. The post also appreciates the donations from local businesses and community members which help us provide this valuable service.

Follow us on Facebook

See our website: Wausaupost10.com

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Post 10 Public Relations/Historian

