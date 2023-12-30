Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Areas of fog before 10am. Patchy freezing fog before 10am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Snow, mainly after 10pm. Low around 29. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

