The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 60, Gresham Community 47

Laconia 54, Westminster Academy, Fla. 49

North St Paul, Minn. 49, New Richmond 46

Pacelli 62, Columbus Catholic 22

Rock Bridge, Mo. 68, Beaver Dam 50

Salam School 50, Lombard (CPSA), Ill. 10

South Shore 70, Frederic 53

Winona State Univ. Tournament=

Winona Cotter, Minn. 66, Prairie du Chien 48

___

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonduel 61, Almond-Bancroft 39

Cedarburg 91, Waukesha North 67

DeForest 72, Sun Prairie 69

Edgerton 81, Lodi 65

Frederic 55, South Shore 45

Kenosha St Joseph 70, Milwaukee Science 66

Monroe 74, Freeport, Ill. 60

Oneida Nation 73, Bowler 37

Oshkosh West 74, Wisconsin Rapids 66

Pardeeville 70, Bangor 57

Racine Case 73, Milwaukee Riverside University 51

Racine Lutheran 73, Catholic Central 24

Saint Francis 74, Cudahy 54

Salam School 63, Lombard (CPSA), Ill. 60

St Thomas Aquinas 59, Gresham Community 32

University School of Milwaukee 50, Milwaukee South 42

West Salem 63, Lombard (CPSA), Ill. 60

Winona State Univ. Tournament=

Winona Cotter, Minn. 61, Prairie du Chien 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/