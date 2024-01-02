Aspirus Wausau Hospital
Ayla Karau announces the birth of her daughter Natalee Rayne, born at 6:32 a.m. Dec. 28, 2023. Natalee weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces.
Matthew and Amanda Adams announce the birth of their son Emmett Matthew, born at 3:12 p.m. Dec. 27, 2023. Emmett weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce.
Angelica Drogemuller announces the birth of her son Lewis Jovani, born at 12:54 p.m. Dec. 27, 2023. Lewis weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
Andrew and Rebekah Goldston announce the birth of their daughter Evelynn Hazel, born at 7:06 p.m. Dec. 29, 2023. Evelynn weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.
Adam and Christine Budnik announce the birth of their daughter Ada Ann, born at 2:07 p.m. Dec. 29, 2023. Ada weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
Michael and Kimberly Dellenbach announce the birth of their daughter Chloe Margaret, born Dec. 28, 2023. Chloe weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.