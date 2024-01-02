Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Police Department is asking the public for help in a robbery investigation that was reported at an east side convenience store.

According to a release, police responded just before 10 p.m. on December 29 to an R-Store at 1511 North 3rd St. for a silent alarm. Police say a suspect entered the store, approached checkout and requested a Black and Mild cigar from the associate behind the counter. Then, the suspect allegedly showed what appeared to be a handgun inside a plastic bag and demanded money.

Police say the employee complied before the alleged robber left the store on foot and was last seen running south in the direction of Dekalb Street.

The suspect is believed to be a black male with a slender build, though no age estimate has been released. At the time of the alleged robbery, he was seen wearing a long black gown that reached his shoes, a black hooded winter jacket, blue thin knit gloves, and a white gauze or cloth-type material hiding his face.

No one was injured and no other customers were inside the store, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Ben Thumann at 715-261-7922. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

