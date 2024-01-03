By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 23-year-old man who formerly worked at a Weston daycare will spend at least 10 years in prison for a variety of abuses against children.

Shawn Wilde was sentenced Wednesday in Marathon County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree child sex assault, exposing a child to harmful material, child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography. He was convicted of the crimes in November, with Circuit Judge Michael Moran presiding over the case.

An investigation began last October. Then, a woman became suspicious when her 10-year-old daugheter said she didn’t want to go to Char’s Daycare in Weston because Wilde, who lived in the basement and was a provider at the center, touched her inappropriately during a game he asked her to play.

Police say Wilde lured the girl and a boy to the basement to play video games, then had the children dress up in clothing he chose and placed them in front of a screen to pose for photos. Wilde then edited the photos on a computer, putting something that “looked like blood” on her in the retouched photo, according to the girl’s statements.

The children told interviewers Wilde asked the children to act out specific scenes while recording them on camera, according to a criminal complaint.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Moran heard from attorneys on both sides of the aisle along with two victims i the case before handing down a sentence. In addition to 10 years in prison, Wilde will spend 18 years on extended supervision and 10 years on probation after his release. If extended supervision is revoked, Wilde will spend an additional 18 years behind bars.

Wilde will also be a lifetime sex offender registrant and is to have no contact with anyone younger than 18 or possess any electronics with access to the internet. The victims in the case have up to 60 days to request restitution from Wilde, who was granted 434 days credit for time served while awaiting trial.

According to online court records, some documents related to the case have been sealed.

