For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Cyclones junior hockey team took on the St. Louis Jr. Blues on Friday and Saturday night at Marathon Park and continued their home dominance with a pair of victories.

Wausau won 7-3 on Friday and 6-2 on Saturday night to improve their season record to 24-6-0-1. The series sweep moves the Cyclones’ win streak to four straight and gives them a four-point lead for first place in the Central Division of the NA3HL.

Friday night’s contest was a dominant performance by the Cyclones as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Forward Ricky Nelson scored the first three goals to complete a hat trick just 23 minutes into the game. Adam Napravnik added a goal and Christian McKinley scored twice to push Wausau to a big lead.

St. Louis was able to make it a two-goal game at 7:32 of the third period, but that would be a close as they would come. Matthew Witt and Gabe Randel each added third-period goals to secure the 7-3 win for the Cyclones. Collin Lemanski stopped 24 of 27 shots to earn his 15th win of the season for Wausau.

On Saturday night, Wausau looked to sweep the Jr. Blues and extend their win streak to four games. The first period saw Napravnik, Gabe Randel and Antonio Gomez each find the back of the net for Wausau.

Quinn Adamec made it a 3-1 goal at 2:50 of the second period, but Wausau would cruise the rest of the way as it added goals from Nelson, Spencer Dahl and John Kriz. Goalie Tanner Bonjernoor earned the win after stopping 23 of 25 shots. After the weekend sweep, the Clones own the third-best record in the 34 team NA3HL with 16 regular season games remaining. Wausau can clinch a postseason berth on the home ice Friday night with a win over Tomah.

Watch the Wausau Cyclones in action this Friday, Jan. 5, at Marathon Park as the first 250 fans receive a Cyclones Tote Bag presented by Lake of the Torches. Puck drops at 7:10 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Visit wausaucyclones.com for tickets today.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues, serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the NA3HL is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association. For more information, visit wausaucyclones.com.

