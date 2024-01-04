by Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner

January 3, 2024

A Dane County judge ruled that election clerks in Wisconsin may accept absentee ballots that are missing parts of a witness address as long as they can use the available information to discern how to contact the witness.

The ruling, which came Tuesday from Judge Ryan Nilsestuen, granted a request filed in September 2022 from a Madison voter and Rise Inc., a liberal group focused on increasing participation among young voters. The lawsuit sought to overhaul the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s (WEC) guidance on the acceptance of absentee ballots when the witness signature is incomplete.

State law requires that when someone casts an absentee ballot, another person must witness the voter filling out the ballot. Witnesses must then sign the ballot envelope and provide their address. The WEC has worked in recent years to define what the address requirement means and what components must be included to allow the ballot to be accepted and counted. Election issues in Wisconsin have remained controversial since the 2020 presidential race. The address question has lingered, hinging on what must be included — does the witness need to provide the street address, municipality, zip code and state? Is the state implied if the municipality is in Wisconsin? Is the zip code required? What if a municipality with a long name (which is not uncommon in Wisconsin) is written with a regular abbreviation in the small space provided on the envelope?

The lawsuit challenging the guidance was filed against the WEC and the clerks of Madison, Green Bay and Racine shortly after a Waukesha County judge had ruled in a different case that clerks would no longer be able to add missing address information — a process known as ballot curing. Prior to that case, guidance written in 2016 allowed clerks to add missing information “if clerks are reasonably able to discern any missing information from outside sources.”

Nilsestuen’s ruling puts a uniform standard in place, which is likely to result in fewer rejections of absentee ballots.

The case revolved around the definition of the word address, which the WEC had previously defined as requiring a street number, street name and municipality. The clerks of the three cities named in the lawsuit all had differing definitions for the word. Nilsestuen agreed that the dictionary definition, which defines the word as “a place where a person or organization may be communicated with” was the best interpretation of the law.

“The problem at hand could be resolved if the Legislature passed a bill to define ‘address.’ Instead, it is up to the judiciary to make sense of an undefined word used in a variety of different contexts in a convoluted and poorly written statute,” he wrote. “The definition preferred by the WEC and the Legislature would establish a simple, bright line rule, but it does not fit within the broader statutory context. In fact, it directly conflicts with several other similar terms. Therefore, this definition is improper and, as used by the WEC, invalid.”

Nilsestuen previously served as chief legal counsel for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. He was appointed to the post in December 2022 after another judge’s retirement.

The address ruling could be appealed to the state Supreme Court, which flipped to a liberal leaning majority in August. The Republican-held state Legislature had intervened in the case, arguing for the suit’s dismissal.

