Kelsey Zastrow, 34, of Wausau. Jan. 3, 2023: Possession of amphetamine or methamphetamine greater than 50 grams, strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Tony Patterson, 45, of Wausau. Dec. 27, 2023: Possession of cocaine, second offense or greater
Alieah L. Diehl, 33, of Mosinee. Jan. 3, 2023: Possession of amphetamine or methamphetamine greater than 50 grams, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, maintain a drug trafficking place
Ryan Buckler, 26, of Wausau. Jan. 3, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, battery
Kelsey Zastrow, 34, of Wausau. Jan. 3, 2023: Possession of amphetamine or methamphetamine greater than 50 grams, strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping
Kasey Stieber, 23, of Marathon. Jan. 3, 2024: Forgery-uttering
Marissa Atkinson, 29, of Weston. Jan. 3, 2024: Fourth-offense OWI
Roger Zelechowski, 33, of Weston. Jan. 3, 2024: Strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct
Talan Gale, 17, of Wausau. Jan. 3, 2024: Strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, child abuse
Hunter Quillen, 22, of Wausau. Jan. 3, 2024: Bail jumping
Zach Tesky, 36, of Merrill. Jan. 3, 2024: Bail jumping, battery, third-offense OWI
Broc Suthers, 25, of Madison. Jan. 3, 2024: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct
Haley J. Paulus, 54, of Wausau. Jan. 3, 2024: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm
Kevin Hofstetter, 59, of Wausau. Initial appearance Jan. 3, 2024: Possession of child pornography, 10 counts
Kristopher A. Busse, 34, of Weston. Jan. 3, 2024: Manufacture or deliver THC, manufacture or deliver drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
James Begay, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 28, 2023: Second degree sexual assault of a child, burglary, child abuse
Phillip A. Clark, 24, of Wausau. Jan. 3, 2024: Battery by prisoners
Roger Holzem, 37, of Wausau. Jan. 4, 2023: Manufacture or deliver heroin, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, maintain a drug trafficking place
Summer Courtney, 44, of Weston. Jan. 4, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine
Peter Boris, 40, of Stevens Point. Jan. 4, 2023: Bail jumping, operating while revoked, tampering with or failing to install an ignition interlock device