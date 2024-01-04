WAUSAU – The annual Tietge Bonspiel is expected to bring more than 150 high school curlers to the Wausau Curling Center Jan. 4, 5 and 6, including teams from Wausau East, Wausau West and D.C. Everest Senior high schools.

Forty-four teams have registered for the event, which is named in honor of long-time Wausau high school curling coach Dennis Tietge.

The Wausau West High School girls’ team and the Poynette boys’ teams are defending champions at this event, considered the largest high school curling bonspiel in the country.

Curling will begin on several ice sheets the evening of Jan. 4, and all eight sheets will be in use Jan. 5 and 6, when final matches will take place.

See complete results at www.wausaucurling.org and on the club’s Facebook page.

The curling center is at 1920 Curling Way on Wausau’s southeast side.

