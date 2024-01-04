WAUSAU – The Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art will showcase beginning Jan. 5 the works of ethereal lens-based artist Mark Weller, whose work is celebrated nationally and internationally.

Additionally, an opening reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at the museum, 309 McClellan St., Wausau.

“The Infinite Effect of Time on Clouds and Water … Never in Reruns,” by Mark Weller, opens Jan. 5 at the Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art. Photo courtesy WMOCA.

Weller’s solo exhibition, “The Infinite Effect of Time on Clouds and Water … Never in Reruns,” goes beyond the constraints of traditional three-dimensional photographic art, delving into the fourth dimension to unravel the intricate effects of time. In an age marked by environmental uncertainty, this exhibition explores the intersection of experience and nonconformity.

“Weller’s innovative and exciting work, created with a camera, is simply outstanding,” said David Hummer, founder and executive director of WMOCA, in a news release. “WMOCA is thrilled to host this significant exhibition, which examines water in liquid, gaseous and frozen forms, prompting viewers to reflect on their role in the environment.”

The exhibition runs through March 30. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

