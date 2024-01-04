Dear editor,

I got the word that Jaire Alexander was being suspended while watching a hockey game last week. As I told my daughter the news, a man overheard me and quickly blurted out, “LaFleur is an idiot, he needs to go (be fired),” shaking his head in disgust he finished, “You don’t suspend your best defensive player before the biggest game of your season.” He didn’t want to know why he got suspended, I assumed because to him there was no reason that would reach that level of punishment for a player of Alexander’s quality.

It was standard knee jerk reaction that Green and Gold elicits from its fans on a weekly basis from September through January.

We really don’t want details anymore; we just want to express our opinion ahead of the crowd. Being accurate has been replaced with being first. Ted Lasso would be disappointed in our leap to judgment and lack of inquisitiveness.

While we still don’t know all the information that led to the suspension, we do know that the Packers defense played brilliantly in his absence. Corey Ballentine, a fifth round, five-year journeyman playing for his fifth team took Alexander’s place. Ballentine answered the call, including an interception, while Alexander answered nothing in interviews repeatedly remarking, “I don’t know” when asked about his suspension. Donning his trademark sunglasses, although his future in Green Bay may not be bright, the former first round pick acted more like a spoiled teenager than a professional athlete and role model.

Remember when looking people in the eye was expected and important?

Tongue-in-cheek rumors are that Alexander’s parents called Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst to complain about the unfair treatment of their son. Threats that Alexander will open enroll or enter the transfer portal are unsubstantiated. Later in the week, Alexander’s mother was seen bringing a plate of cookies to 1265 Lombardi Ave.

LaFleur’s bold suspension appears to be the wake-up call Alexander needed. His interview this week was very different. No sunglasses, honest answers, regret for his actions and full speed ahead to Chicago on Sunday. It was a well-timed trip to the woodshed.

The notion that LaFleur should be fired for any of this is complete nonsense. He led the Packers to three straight division titles with a 39-10 record. He navigated the team through the Aaron Rodgers break-up and has led the youngest team in the NFL, playing a rookie quarterback, with a laundry list of injuries, to within one win away of making the playoffs. Successful organizations don’t change coaches like they are cellphone plans.

LaFleur sent a crystal-clear message to his players that nobody is bigger than the team. I can only speculate it is a move he regretted never making when Aaron Rodgers was riding roughshod over the organization’s philosophy and executive brass. All indications are that the Packers have caught lightning in a bottle again with Jordan Love. Perhaps the rest of the NFL will take notice and adopt their strategy of drafting quarterbacks before you need them and patiently prepare them through a methodically designed plan. One can only speculate how many first-round quarterbacks were destroyed by being tossed into the deep end before they were ready.

Alex Smith, Johnny Manziel, Tim Couch, JaMarcus Russell and Mitch Trubisky are a few that come to mind. All drafted in the first round and all handed the keys from day one. None lived up to their draft status or perceived potential. Meanwhile in Titletown, Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and dare we say Jordan Love is a pure hat trick few, if any, organizations have achieved.

Now back to reflexing knees.

In September a 2-1 start had fans ordaining Jordan Love as the next “franchise quarterback. When they lost five of their next six, fans wanted everyone fired and Shawn Clifford to replace Love at quarterback. But wait, three wins including a Thanksgiving Day stunner in Detroit and a win over the defending Super Bowl champions and the fans quickly boarded the “run the table” playoff train. And they say kids have short attention spans.

It’s like a medical exam where the doctor just keeps whacking you in the knee with that rubber mallet.

That playoff train was quickly derailed with a pair of losses to fan-designated, inferior opponents. Despite making a movie called “Any Given Sunday,” fans are routinely shocked when their teams get upset. That was followed by an embarrassing win, yes, a win, at Carolina. When you are angry because your team didn’t win by enough points, you are ignoring the power of the underdog and the destruction of over-confidence. You are also way too invested in something you have no control over.

Perhaps ask the doctor to hit you on the head with that mallet.

That brings us to a Sunday night thrashing of the Vikings in their downtown Minneapolis glass house. The only stones thrown Sunday night were from Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall. Minnesota fans aren’t sure if they are more upset with their team or the fact that Jordan Love may indeed be the quarterback trifecta nobody thought the Packers could hit.

For Green Bay it will be déjà vu as they need a final game win at Lambeau Field to make the playoffs for the second year in a row. And just like a season ago they will face a team they have dominated for decades.

Keep that rubber mallet handy, because on Monday Packer fans will either be yelling from their roof tops or jumping off them.

Dan Bauer is a freelance writer, retired teacher and hockey coach in Wausau. You can contact him at drbauer13@gmail.com.

Editor's note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review.

