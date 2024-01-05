Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Central Wisconsin Storm scored three times in the second period to pull away and defeat the Fox Cities Stars 4-2 in a nonconference girls hockey game Thursday at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

Fox Cities (6-8) led 1-0 after a first-period goal by Peyton Hewitt before the Storm scored four goals in a row, three in the second period, as they took command.

Madi DePuydt, Sophia Bohlin and Tristan Wicklund all scored in a five-minute span of the second period, and Jayden Yirkovsky added a goal 36 seconds into the third to give the Storm a 4-1 lead and they were able to hold on from there.

Claire Calmes made 21 saves in goal for the Storm, who are now 11-3 this season.

The Storm is back in action Saturday at Fond du Lac. The nonconference game starts at 1 p.m.

Storm 4, Stars 2

Fox Cities 1 0 1 – 2

Central Wisconsin 0 3 1 – 4

First period: 1. FC, Peyton Hewitt (Maleiyah Streck), 3:23.

Second period: 2. CW, Madi DePuydt, pp., 1:55; 3. CW, Sophia Bohlin, 5:05; 4. CW, Tristan Wicklund (Taylor Freidel), 6:36.

Third period: 5. CW, Jayden Yirkovsky (Gabi Heuser, Madeline Kelter), 0:36; 6. FC, Evie Mursau (Teagan Tomoda), 2:47.

Saves: FC, Teagan Wilkins 31; CW, Claire Calmes 21.

Records: Fox Cities 6-8; Central Wisconsin 11-3.

