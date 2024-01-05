Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – D.C. Everest won all 11 events and rolled to a 115-50 win over Wisconsin Rapids in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys swimming dual meet Thursday at Lincoln High School.

Benjamin Soehl won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:03.04 and the 500 freestyle in 5:35.66, and Will VanErmen was first in the 50 freestyle in 23.01 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 58.13 seconds to earn double individual victories for D.C. Everest. Both were also part of two winning relay teams.

D.C. Everest is now 5-0-1 in WVC duals this season.

The Evergreens’ next meet is at home on Thursday, Jan. 11, against Wausau East/West.

D.C. Everest 115, Wisconsin Rapids 50

Winners and D.C. Everest finishers

200 medley relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Will VanErmen, Sean O’Donnell, David Mayer, Cal Berg) 1:51.19; 3. D.C. Everest (Keaton Barwick, Adam Swedlund, Alex Jelen, Xavier Guild) 2:00.77.

200 freestyle: 1. Benjamin Soehl (DC) 2:03.04; 3. Vance Wendorski (DC) 2:26.29; 4. Berg (DC) 2:41.30.

200 individual medley: 1. Swedlund (DC) 2:18.61; 2. Wes Polley (DC) 2:23.94.

50 freestyle: 1. VanErmen (DC) 23.01; 3. O’Donnel (DC) 27.08; 6. Guild (DC) 29.50.

100 butterfly: 1. Barwick (DC) 53.35; 2. Swedlund (DC) 1:01.62; 5. Jelen (DC) 1:23.85.

100 freestyle: 1. Polley (DC) 54.12; 4. Berg (DC) 1:04.32; 5. Jonathan Gates (DC) 1:07.17.

500 freestyle: 1. Soehl (DC) 5:35.66; 2. Kyle Jonson (DC) 6:49.62.

200 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Barwick, Jelen, Polley, Soehl) 1:44.17; 2. D.C. Everest (Mayer, Guild, Gates, VanErmen) 1:45.68; 5. D.C. Everest (David Berghahn, Wendorski, Triton Ledesma, Johnson) 2:11.77.

100 backstroke: 1. VanErmen (DC) 58.13; 3. Gates (DC) 1:26.88; 4. Jelen (DC) 1:27.34.

100 breaststroke: 1. Mayer (DC) 58.50; 3. O’Donnel (DC) 1:15.77; 5. WendorskI (DC) 1:24.99.

400 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Soehl, Swedlund, Berg, Barwick) 3:50.89; 2. D.C. Everest (Polley, O’Donnel, Johnson, Mayer) 3:53.52; 4. D.C. Everest (Gates, Guild, Ledesma, Wendorski) 4:46.31.

