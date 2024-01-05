Adults can create their own terrariums on Jan. 11 from 4-5 p.m. at Marathon County Public Library’s Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free. Bring own jar or container. Registration is required. For more information and to register, call 715-693-2144.

The Friends of MCPL group will hold its annual meeting, including an author visit, on Jan. 13 from 2-3 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The event is free and open to the public, including non-members. Call 715-261-7200 for more info.

Adults can learn and then try propagation techniques at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The class, Starting New Plants from Kitchen Scraps, will be held on Jan. 16 from 10-11 a.m. and will be repeated the same day at 6-7 p.m. Free, with registration required. To register, visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=12679, or call 715-261-1241.

All ages are welcome at a free, gentle yoga session on Jan. 17 from 6-7 p.m. at Marathon County Public Library’s Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer. Free, no registration required. Call 715-659-3996 for more info.

All ages are welcome at a monthly board game night at MCPL Athens, 203 Alfred St., Athens, on Jan. 18 from 5:30-7 p.m. Games provided or bring your own. Free, no registration. For more info, call 715-257-7292.

Matthew Barnes

Wausau Police Chief Matthew Barnes will speak with the public during a City Spotlight talk on Jan. 18 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Barnes will talk about department updates and issues the department is tracking, as well as answer questions from attendees. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.











