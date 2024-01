Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Cloudy, with a high near 31. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 25. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

