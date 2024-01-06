by Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner

The Republican-held Wisconsin Legislature’s request that the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision last month tossing out the state’s legislative maps be reconsidered was rejected by several other groups involved in the lawsuit in court filings on Thursday.

Facing the possible end of their hold on a disproportionately large legislative majority, Republicans in the Legislature had filed a motion last week requesting that the Court reconsider its decision and place a stay on further proceedings.

The legislators argued that the Court hadn’t given them enough time to draw new maps, had ignored their arguments against tossing out the existing maps and “pre-judged” the case. In their motion, Republicans argued that it was especially difficult to start the process of drawing new maps over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

In their response filings, the petitioners who brought the case and Gov. Tony Evers argued that the Legislature has previously drawn and enacted new maps in less time than the Court allowed.

“Respondents’ concern is also inconsistent with the Legislature’s recent history, which demonstrates the reasonableness of the Court’s timeline. Respondents themselves point to the Legislature’s last redistricting process, which ‘entailed public hearings, a public portal, committee debates, and floor debates,’ asserting that it shows there is ‘no time’ to attempt to comply with the Court’s timetable,” Evers’ filing states. “Contrary to the Legislature’s argument, the redistricting bill that resulted, SB 621, was introduced Oct. 20, 2021, passed in 22 days, and was vetoed one week later, roughly a month after its introduction.”

In his response, Evers noted that the Legislature could call an extraordinary session to start the process of drawing new maps, a tool Republicans used in December 2018 when they came into session to strip authority from the then-incoming Gov. Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.

“Indeed, the Legislature regularly uses short extraordinary sessions to accomplish at least as much as it is called to undertake here,” the filing states. “For example, in November 2018, the Legislature called an extraordinary session lasting under two months, including the Christmas holiday and New Year. During that session, it passed ‘three sweeping bills that limited the powers of the governor and the attorney general and included provisions related to early voting, agency guidance documents, online sales tax revenue, and federal transportation funding, among other things.’”

The legislative record shows the Senate was in extraordinary session on Dec 21, Dec. 26 and Dec. 28 2018 as well as Jan. 2 and Jan. 4 of 2019.

The Thursday filings also address the Republicans’ argument that the Court didn’t do enough to address its claims in the initial decision. The petitioners in the case, a group of voters from across the state represented by Law Forward, a voting-rights focused legal organization, said that nothing brought up in the request for reconsideration amounts to a true constitutional argument.

“Respondents’ apparent belief that this Court should have found their arguments more persuasive does not amount to a violation of the federal Constitution,” the petitioners’ response states.

Since Justice Janet Protasiewicz was elected to the Court by a wide margin last spring, Republicans have complained that her presence on the court, which had previously been dominated by a conservative majority for more than a decade, would allow Democrats to get whatever they want, with the Court’s liberal majority “pre-judging” cases, including any on redistricting, that could benefit the state Democratic party.

In his filing, Evers argues that instead Republicans are the ones trying to maintain the partisan advantage they’ve held with the maps since 2011 and are trying to protect that advantage without naming any constitutional standards on which they should win.

Evers suggests weighing the arguments and interests of Republicans in the Legislature against the interests of Wisconsin voters.

“On that side of the balance are the interests of Wisconsin voters to vote in elections that comply with the Wisconsin Constitution and be represented in constitutional districts. Respondents ignore these vital interests completely,” the filing states. “They also consistently, and without a shred of evidence, charge this Court and their opponents with acting in bad faith and seeking partisan advantage. But this Court’s Decision and Remedial Order merely ensure maps that comply with the Wisconsin Constitution and this Court’s institutional role. The Court is not ‘rebalancing’ a partisan interest, but rather ensuring that it does not advance one. At base, Respondents’ arguments make plain that it is they who are attempting to obtain (or maintain) a partisan advantage.”

The accusation of “pre-judgement” has been lobbed at the Court since before the case began, with Republicans going as far as threatening to impeach Protasiewicz if she ruled in favor of throwing out the maps. Evers’ filing states the Legislature names no standard for assessing pre-judgement, only that the decision came too quickly after oral arguments and without specifically addressing each one of their arguments. The decision was released about a month after oral arguments were held.

“Unsurprisingly, Respondents do not cite a single case in support of their position that prejudgment can be divined from an alleged failure to robustly respond to all arguments and a quick decision,” the filing states. “Accepting Respondents’ argument would impose an unworkable burden on courts to respond to frivolous arguments in time-sensitive matters — but not to do so too quickly, lest they be accused of prejudgment.”

