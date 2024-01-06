Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau East boys basketball team dominated the second half, outscoring Wisconsin Rapids by 15 and finished with a 69-49 win in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Friday night at East High School.

The Lumberjacks led 32-27 at halftime before busting the game open in the second half, holding Wisconsin Rapids to 22 points.

Charlie Cayley had a monster double-double for Wausau East, finishing with 12 points and 20 rebounds. Jesse Napgezek had a team-high 22 pints and Brady Prihoda added 10 points in the victory.

The Lumberjacks (10-2, 2-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference) plays at crosstown rival Wausau West on Tuesday in a girls-boys doubleheader. The girls start at 6 p.m., with the boys game to follow at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Lumberjacks 69, Raiders 49

Wisconsin Rapids 27 22 – 49

Wausau East 32 37 – 69

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (49): Statistics not reported. Record: 2-9, 0-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU EAST (69): Caden Werth 2-7 1-2 6, Jaydan Garrett 4-8 1-3 11, Jesse Napgezek 8-11 5-7 22, Isaac Rozwadowski 0-2 0-0 0, Jack Barthels 2-7 0-0 5, Brady Prihoda 3-5 4-4 10, Robbie Aguilli 0-0 0-0 0, Darius Littlewolf Yanez 0-0 0-0 0, Orion Ison 0-0 0-0 0, Davis Winter 0-1 1-2 1, Teddy Schlindwein 0-1 0-0 0, Charlie Cygan 1-1 0-0 2, Miles Casey 0-0 0-0 0, Brock Messman 0-1 0-0 0, Jed VanderSanden 0-1 0-0 0, Charlie Cayley 5-13 2-2 12. FG: 25-58. FT: 14-20. 3-pointers: 5-21 (Garrett 2-4, Napgezek 1-2, Werth 1-4, Barthels 1-6, Rozwadowski 0-1, Winter 0-1, Schlindwein 0-1, Messman 0-1 VanderSanden 0-1). Rebounds: 39 (Cayley 20). Record: 10-2, 2-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

