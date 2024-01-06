Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Snow showers likely, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 33. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight

A chance of flurries before 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 3am and 4am, then a chance of flurries after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Light west northwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Like this: Like Loading...