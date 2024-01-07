Wausau Pilot & Review

A 29-year-old man is facing an array of charges after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a residence and fleeing from police while armed, according to the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

Police say Dane A. Bieniek was driving when he allegedly brandished a firearm at another driver at about 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. Officers tried to stop Bieniek, who drove off before crashing his vehicle and fleeing on foot. He was quickly apprehended.

Police say they recovered a firearm from Bieniek, who was on extended supervision related to a prior felony charge. He now faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, resisting an officer and other related charted.

Bieniek remains behind bars at the Wood County Jail, with a court appearance set for Monday.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

