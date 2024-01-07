By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake shook a northern Wisconsin community early Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was detected at 7.05 a.m. in the Crandon area, about 2.5 miles northeast of Mole Lake. The Forest County Sheriff’s Department shared a social media post about the quake, which resulted in multiple calls regarding excessive shaking or vibration coming from the ground.

Earthquakes are rare in Wisconsin, but do happen, scientists say. In March 2012 an earthquake near Clintonville was estimated at a 1.5 magnitude, while a 4.3 magnitude quake affected southern Wisconsin in 2010. That quake had an epicenter in Illinois, which has several active fault lines.

Downtown Milwaukee had a 4.0 magnitude earthquake in 1947.

According to the British Geological Survey, earthquakes are the result of sudden movement along faults within the Earth. The movement releases stored-up ‘elastic strain’ energy in the form of seismic waves, which propagate through the Earth and cause the ground surface to shake. They can be induced by a wide range of causes including impoundment of reservoirs, surface and underground mining, withdrawal of fluids and gas from the subsurface and injection of fluids into underground formations.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of between 2.5 and 5.4 can be felt but typically cause minimal damage, according to USGS officials.

Earthquakes are some of the most destructive and deadly natural disasters on the planet. They also are some of the least predictable.

Like this: Like Loading...