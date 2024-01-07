Wausau Pilot & Review

Drivers throughout central and east central Wisconsin should use caution when traveling early Sunday, according to a special statement from the National Weather Service.

The weather alert is in affect until 10 a.m. Jan. 7.

Lake effect snow continues across north central Wisconsin, which could result in locally slippery roads this morning. The main travel concerns will be on untreated secondary roads, bridges, overpasses and intersections.

