Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Cloudy, with a high near 32. Light east southeast wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight

A chance of flurries before 10pm, then snow, mainly after 10pm. Low around 28. East southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday

Snow. High near 31. Northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible

Like this: Like Loading...