The Indigo Girls will take the stage next month at The Grand Theater in Wausau, according to a news release issued Tuesday. Tickets will go on sale Friday morning.

Released in 1989, Indigo Girls’ eponymous major label debut sold over two million copies under the power of singles “Closer to Fine” and “Kid Fears” and turned Indigo Girls into one of the most successful folk duos in history. Over a 35-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, Emily Saliers and Amy Ray have recorded sixteen studio albums, sold over 15 million records, and built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe.

Rolling Stone describes them as the “ideal duet partners.”

Committed and uncompromising activists, they work on issues like immigration reform (El Refugio), LGBTQ advocacy, education (Imagination Library), death penalty reform, and Native American rights. They are co-founders of Honor the Earth, a non-profit dedicated to the survival of sustainable Native communities, Indigenous environmental justice, and green energy solutions.

Their latest record, Look Long, is a stirring and eclectic collection of songs that finds the duo reunited in the studio with their strongest backing band to date.

“We joke about being old, but what is old when it comes to music? We’re still a bar band at heart,” says Saliers. “While our lyrics and writing approach may change, our passion for music feels the same as it did when we were 25 years old.”

“As time has gone on, our audience has become more expansive and diverse, giving me a sense of joy,” she adds.

To hear those collective voices raise into one, singing along and overpowering the band itself, one realizes the importance Indigo Girls’ music has in this moment.

Tickets are $45.00, $55.00, and $75.00 and go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. at GrandTheater.org. In addition, $1 per ticket sold to benefit First Nation’s Fund, a charity selected by the Indigo Girls.

