Trial dates have been set for a 93-year-old Tomahawk man accused of sexually assaulting children, a case being heard in Lincoln County Circuit Court.

Glen C. Wagner, of Tomahawk, faces charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13, repeated sexual assault of the same child, child enticement and exposing intimate parts to a child. The case was filed March in March, when a judge ordered Wagner held on a $10,000 cash bond. Wagner posted the bond in April, but that cash was ordered forfeited in May after he failed to appear for a scheduled hearing.

Wagner was arrested after an investigation found several allegations of sexual assault at a private property near Birchwood Avenue in Tomahawk. Police then issued a news release asking any additional victims or witnesses to come forward after several potential victims were identified.

A five-day jury trial will be held Oct. 21 with a final pretrial conference on Oct. 17.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

