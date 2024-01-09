Submitted by Jim Force to Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau West girls’ team defeated Wausau East to win the 71st Tietge high school curling bonspiel this past weekend.

Marshfield won the boys’ competition. Forty-four teams competed, bringing a total of 196 student curlers to the Wausau Curling Center on Wausau’s southeast side.

The West girls included Ella Wendling, Maya Hoff, Allison Kurth and Lauren Bahlow, the same lineup that won the Tietge girls’ crown last year.

On the East team were Adriana Fisher, Aislan Harsh, Alexia Kufahl, Ana Sewell.

Wendling and Fisher will team up as two of the four girls representing Wisconsin at the U18 national championships this coming weekend in Denver.

The boys from Marshfield defeated defending champion Poynette in a game that came down to the last rocks. Team members were Cade and Trevor Meyer, Wyatt Dorshort, Antonio Koelm and John Klumb.

Marshfield boys team

The event organizers thanked the Wausau ice crew and a team of volunteers for help in conducting the record-setting bonspiel. The stands were packed with parents, friends, and fellow students.

In addition to the winners, other teams came from D.C. Everest, Medford, Lodi, Waupaca, Kimberly, Neenah , Pardeeville, Waupaca, and Appleton.

The event is the largest high school curling tournament in the United States.

