A crash in Barron County claimed the life of a 32-year-old Ladysmith woman, according to Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

Elizabeth Steward died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash Tuesday between Barron and Cameron. Another driver, 19-year-old Braden Thomas, was injured. Thomas, of New Auburn was airlifted from the scene but is expected to survive, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hwy. W and 18th Street. Police say Steward, 32, was northbound on 18th Street and failed to stop at a stop sign before crashing into a pickup driven by Thomas.

Both pickups ended up in a field, Fitzgerald said. Steward’s truck was engulfed in flames, while Thomas’ truck overturned. Witnesses stopped to render aid and pulled Steward away from her burning vehicle, he said, but lifesaving efforts were not successful.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. Several agencies assisted at the scene.

This was the first fatal traffic crash in Barron County this year.

