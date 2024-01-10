For Wausau Pilot & Review

In a remarkable display of talent and sportsmanship, eight athletes from Wausau made their hometown proud at Baseball Fest 2024 in Mesa, Ariz., which was held Dec. 31-Jan. 5. These players, representing the spirit and skill of Wausau Youth Baseball, were selected from a pool of hundreds, showcasing the strong baseball talent that thrives in our very own #baseballtown.

Keegan Kruzan (15U), Kyler Kruzan (13U), Kam Blasky (14U), Mason Polga (14U), Carson Thurs (14U), Konnor Kilinski (12U), Max Johnson (11U), and Camdyn Rye (14U) – played on seven different teams, collaborating with players from across the United States. This unique experience not only highlights their individual abilities but also their adaptability and teamwork in a diverse and competitive environment.

Three of these players received special recognition for their individual performance: Kilinski and Kyler Kruzan were selected for the All-Tournament Team, with Thurs earning an All-Tournament Team Honorable Mention. Their recognition reflects their dedication, skill, and their strong work ethic. Additionally, Rye’s Prospect team clinched the championship for the 14U bracket.

Wausau Youth Baseball and Softball, serving the community since 1953, is instrumental in fostering over 800 youths annually in baseball and softball. The success of these eight players at a national-level tournament like Baseball Fest 2024 is a testament to the quality of our local baseball programs.

The journey of these young athletes is a narrative of Wausau’s thriving baseball culture. It is a story of a community that supports its youth, encouraging them to chase their dreams and excel. The legacy of baseball in Wausau, enriched by such talent, continues to grow stronger, promising an even brighter future for our young sports enthusiasts.

The success of these eight players at Baseball Fest 2024 exemplifies what can be achieved with dedication, hard work, and community support. Their success is a point of pride for Wausau, inspiring younger players. Congratulations to these young athletes for their impressive performances and representing Wausau with distinction. Here’s to continuing the legacy of #baseballtown!

Update written by Candy Thurs, Wausau Youth Baseball and Softball

