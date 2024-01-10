Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Cloudy, with a high near 30. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight

Snow, mainly before 4am. Low around 22. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 26. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

