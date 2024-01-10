Submitted by Jim Force to Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau’s Matt Thums and his partner Oyuna Oranchimeg (Twin Cities) won the USA Curling wheelchair mixed doubles championship last weekend in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Their next step will be to represent the U.S. at the world wheelchair mixed doubles curling event in March in South Korea.

Two other Wausau curlers will be competing for a national title starting tomorrow in Denver, CO.

Adriana Fisher and Ella Wendling are two of the four-member team representing Wisconsin at the U18 national championship girls’ competition. Other team members are Emily Rubenzer from Steven Point and Savannah Koch from Poynette.

In Fort wayne, Thums and Oranchimeg came from behind to win three straight matches in the round-robin competition.

Thums said they were able to get their distance right and make some good shots when they needed to.

“In the semifinal, we found ourselves in a hole to start but we kept telling each other just get on the board and we will battle back,” he said “It started with scoring that first point and we then found our groove.”

He said the final was a close game against Shawn Sadowski and Laura Dwyer, both from Wisconsin.

Thums, Oranchimeg, Sadowski, Dwyer and Steve Emt from Connecticut will make up the U.S. team at the four- person world competition, also in South Korea in March.

