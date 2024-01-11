WAUSAU — Women of Impact100 Greater Wausau will award $149,000 to local nonprofits in May 2024 at its fourth annual awards celebration, Impact100 Greater Wausau Board members announced this week.

An Impact Grant winner will receive $100,000 with the remaining $49,000 divided evenly among nonprofit finalists.

Impact100 Greater Wausau was founded in January 2020 to empower women to transform their community by awarding significant grants. The Impact100 model brings together at least 100 women, each of whom contributes $1,000 to the collective grant, and receives one vote about where to direct the funds.

In 2023, the Impact Grant was awarded to the United Way of Marathon County.

Membership

Members decide as a group, from the grant process to the award ceremony, how their community is going to benefit from a huge sum of money. Members have the opportunity to have an experience that is usually behind the scenes and they can see the steps of their impact.

Grant process

Marathon County nonprofits can apply for the $100,000 transformational grant until Jan. 12. Nonprofits apply in one of five focus areas: arts and culture; education; environment and revitalization; family; and health and wellness. Learn more and find preapplication materials at https://greaterwausau.impact100council.org/grants. Grant-related questions can be directed to grants@greaterwausau.impact100council.org.

