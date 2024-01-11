WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts will host a free, public reception in January for its three new exhibits, which opened this week.

The reception, which also offers appetizers and beverages, will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at 427 N. Fourth St., in downtown Wausau.

The exhibits

“New Snow,” by Cathy Jean Clark is featured in “Midwest Seasons” at the Center for Visual Arts in Wausau. Photo courtesy CVA.

“Midwest Seasons,” a juried exhibit featuring work inspired by the region. Original works draw inspiration from Midwest impressions and activities – the joy of a child running through a corn maze, the pops of color in spring flowers, the warmth of a fire in the bitter winter, or the crisp autumn colors. Awards, selected by juror Angela Johnson, will be announced at 6 p.m. during the reception on Jan. 19. The exhibit is on display through March 16.

“Some of Us Are Brave,” by Cyndie Rauls, is featured in “Found and Lost” at the Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau. Photo courtesy CVA.

“Found and Lost,” featuring the found wood sculpture work of Cyndie Rauls. Rauls looks to the voids left in the wake of emerald ash borers. She collects etched and lifeless pieces of ash trees to reconstruct the species’ spirit. Each sculpture is meant to draw attention to the tree’s journey, preserving a fragment of its existence before it is lost forever. On display through March 16.

“Memorial Art,” features the work of local artists and community members. Participation is open to members of WVAA and features juried awards. This year’s award juror is Diana Budde, a local artist and educator. On display through Feb. 17.

The CVA is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.





Like this: Like Loading...