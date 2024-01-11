By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

More than a decade after the most recent effort to merge services, Rothschild and Weston are exploring a potential move to create a single department for south metro communities.

In August 2013, officials in Rothschild rejected a proposed merger despite data that a single department would reduce overtime and improve services. Most residents at the time spoke out against the plan and more than 100 people spoke at a public hearing to register comment. The Everest Metro Police Department serves Schofield, Rothschild and both the village and town of Weston.

Three years later Schofield and Rothschild agreed to merge fire services and create a single department to serve both communities. A third department, South Area Fire Emergency Response, serves Weston and Rib Mountain. That plan, which was met with strong positive reaction, aimed to help departments retain firefighters while reducing costs to taxpayers.

Briefly, Wausau and Everest Metro in 2008 also explored the possibility of merging departments. Former Everest Metro Chief Dan Vergin in 2008 said the move was more about providing better services and not a way to reduce costs or eliminate positions. In 2008, former Wausau Police Chief Bill Brandimore said merged departments can operate more efficiently because they require less administrative time and resources compared with two separate departments.

That plan never got off the ground. But now, with Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz about to retire, Weston and Rothschild have already begun discussions on an intergovernmental study to determine the best course of action. Rothschild and Weston representatives met separately on Monday in both closed and open session to approve the study, the first step in a potential change.

Rothschild has a staff of 13 including Chief Jeremy Hunt, Captain Kevin Ostrowski, a school resource officer and additional patrol officers and sergeants. Everest Metro comprises 29 sworn officers.

If the plan is successful, a formal, intergovernmental agreement will be necessary, the same type of agreement used to establish Everest Metro and Riverside Fire.

Weston officials say they’ll hold off on hiring a new chief until a decision is made. Wausau Pilot has reached out to Chief Hunt from Rothschild for comment on the proposal and will update this story.

