Today

Cloudy, with a high near 30. North wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Tonight

Patchy freezing drizzle before 3am, then patchy snow showers and freezing drizzle between 3am and 5am, then scattered snow showers after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday

Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow after 10am. High near 29. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Friday Night

Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Low around 14. Blustery, with a north wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

