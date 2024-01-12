By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man who threatened to kill local police with explosives he made while living behind a Grand Avenue home will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with an alternative justice agreement approved this week by a Marathon County Judge.

The agreement is part of Marathon County’s court diversion program for low risk offenders. Participants are screened and offered a deferred entry of judgment in exchange for a guilty or no contest plea. The participant agrees to avoid any further criminal activity and complete an assigned case plan lasting from 9-12 months on average.

In this case, 21-year-old Brandt Butler will appear before a judge in one year, giving him time to comply with all terms and conditions of the agreement. On Jan. 11, Butler pleaded guilty to a felony charge of manufacturing a Molotov cocktail, a felony. One year from now, that charge will be amended to a disorderly conduct charge, which is a county forfeiture, rather than a criminal charge.

Butler was charged June 6, one day after police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue for a welfare check. Butler, who was living in a camper on the property, ran from police, yelling obscenities and telling officers he had Napalm and intended to light them on fire.

Officers called the bomb squad after seeing multiple glass bottles of an unknown blue substance with rags coming out of them, with a smell of diesel coming from the area. A reporting officer said he suspected the use of Blue Def, a known improvised explosive device material. A propane torch was fund nearby.

The Marathon County Bomb Squad cleared the scene, removing 10 bottles with rags inserted in the necks. No one was injured.

Police say the initial contact was made after Butler allegedly sent a text message to a relative saying “I swear to God if you get authorities involved I will Molotov them with napalm…I made some last night.”

Over the course of the next year, Butler must follow all the rules associated with the agreement and obtain no new criminal charges. If he is successful and the felony charge is amended, he will pay a $5 fine. If he does not comply, he could be sentenced to prison on the explosives charge.

