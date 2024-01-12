Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Snow, mainly after 8am. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow after 11am. High near 29. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Tonight

Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Low around 15. Blustery, with a north wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Saturday

Snow, mainly before noon, then scattered snow showers after noon. Patchy blowing snow between 1pm and 4pm. Temperature falling to around 12 by 2pm. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Like this: Like Loading...