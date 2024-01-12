Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West won five matches by pin and defeated crosstown rival Wausau East 57-22 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual on Thursday at West High School.

Timothy Gospodarek (165 pounds), Sawyer Zydzik (175), William Ford (190), Samuel Volm (106) and Collin Cowell (150) all won by pin for the Warriors, who improve to 3-2 in WVC duals this season.

Elmer Heard (215), Jacob Schuett (120) and Noah Rhea (138) had pins for Wausau East (0-5 WVC), which won only one other match.

Wausau East will compete at the Peshtigo Invitational on Saturday, while West is off until next Thursday, Jan. 18, when it travels to Marshfield for a WVC dual.

Wausau West 57, Wausau East 22

157: Henry Galang (WW) def. Cash Ryan Seefeldt, 12-8.

165: Timothy Gospodarek (WW) pinned Garrison Stockwell, 5:59.

175: Sawyer Zydzik (WW) pinned Daiel Fels, 0:40.

190: William Ford (WW) pinned Coltynn Muenchow, 3:51.

215: Elmer Heard (WE) pinned Wyatt Steele, 0:42.

285: William McCorison (WW) won by forfeit.

106: Samuel Volm (WW) pinned Mavrick Ekstrom, 3:56.

113: Blake Mell (WW) won by forfeit.

120: Jacob Schuett (WE) pinned Savannah Danielson, 3:55.

126: Henry Ruffi (WW) won by forfeit.

132: Christian Simmons (WE) won major dec. over Caleb Feil, 13-2.

138: Noah Rhea (WE) pinned John Knauf, 1:01.

144: Lane Pernsteiner (WW) won by forfeit.

150: Collin Colwell (WW) pinned Jalon Bailey Clark, 5:00.

