Dangerous wind chills are expected tonight across central and north central Wisconsin, after a significant winter storm dumped snow across the area.

Cold temperatures and gusty winds Saturday night will cause wind chills to fall to as low as 25 below zero through Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from midnight Saturday until noon on Sunday. Travelers should use caution and wear appropriate clothing.

