Today

Snow showers likely, mainly before 9am. Patchy blowing snow before 11am. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 13 by 5pm. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around -2. Wind chill values between -10 and -20. West northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy and cold, with a steady temperature around 1. Wind chill values between -15 and -20. West northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

