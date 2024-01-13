Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

In reading the mayoral candidate and alderman from Dist. 4’s letter regarding water rates and PFAS, it was appalling. The record needs to be set straight.

Doug Diny: If you feel the Council must lead in this situation and you’re aware of “simple steps” the Council should act on. Then why haven’t you acted on them? Where have you been this past year and a half? I suggest you take your simple steps to the Mayor’s office so she can put them on a council agenda so you can present them to the council. I’m sure your colleagues would be very interested in your proposal. If we can save citizens on their water bill. We’ll be all ears!

When you say, “Acknowledge that suing local companies isn’t a smart or sustainable way to raise money” Isn’t that what you voted for? Along with the rest of the City Council. Would you rather they continue to pollute our neighborhoods & waterways. Would you continue to pass the buck to the taxpayers of Wausau for clean up? Remember this company is all over the USA & world wide. And with little investigation you will find many cities & countries worldwide are suing them. It would not be unusual for any recovery money to be placed in a segregated account. But then you go on to say that this would be a slush fund to be used by her (The Mayor) later. This is not true and you know it! City council disperses monies, not the Mayor.

I’m all for eliminating the PILOT program. I voted to end it as did you. My question to you is, as a candidate for mayor what is your vision to eliminate it? Have you figured out where the additional funds to operate the general fund are then gonna come from? What sort of budget cuts are necessary? You go on to say the monies are used for her (the Mayor) pet projects. Can you name any of these pet projects this Mayor has spent money on? Another untrue statement. The General fund is there to fund the City’s operating expenses: Police, Fire, Etc.

You make it sound like that because the Mayor is the Chairperson of the Water Commission and that She is responsible for the 65% rate increase. Yes she oversees agenda items. Just as she does for the Planning Committee & City Council meetings What the public may not know as She has no say in the decision making process. She is there to chair the meeting only.

Keep order and when there is a tie vote, only then can dhe be involved in the decision making by her tie breaking vote. You also are aware of this. You are also aware that this water debacle started with the Mielke regime. and she along with a new Council were left to pick up the pieces.

Frankly I don’t care about yours or the mayor’s campaign. May the best person win. It’s when you come across and basically criticism the Council (which you’re an active part of) needs to step up. When you lambast the mayor over untrue facts and issues that are out of her control. For your own personal gain. Is totally unacceptable!

You’re the candidate with the vision, I’ve seen it on your truck and on your signs. I did not see any vision in your letter. Where’s your vision for the mall, Wausau’s contamination issues, infrastructure, water rate relief & other issues facing the City. What are your accomplishments as Alderman for District 4. What have you accomplished on the City Council? The Citizens of Wausau are anxiously waiting.

Lou Larson

City of Wausau District 10 Alderman.

